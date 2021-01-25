John Boyega And Robert De Niro To Star In Netflix’s ‘The Formula’ Directed By ‘The First Purge’s Gerard McMurray

EXCLUSIVE: Gerard McMurray, who directed Burning Sands, one of Netflix’s first original features for the streamer, has made his return to the studio and is set to direct The Formula with John Boyega and Robert De Niro attached to star. McMurray will write, direct, and produce the film via his recently formed production company Buppie Productions. Jane Rosenthal, De Niro and Berry Welsh will also produce.

The story will follow a Formula One racing prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver to save the only family he has left. The project came together under Rosenthal and Welsh’s overall deal with Netflix. Jason Michael Berman is exec producer, with Sam Shaw and Buppie Productions’ Ephraim Walker on as co-producers.

Boyega most recently starred in Steve McQueen’s acclaimed anthology film series Small Axe starring in the Red, White and Blue installment. His previous credits include the Star Wars sequel trilogy and Detroit. He is currently in production on They Cloned Tyrone with Jamie Foxx.

De Niro returns to Netflix following his work in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, which also stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. He is about to start filming David O. Russell’s next untitled film with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie and also recently wrapped Wash Me In the River opposite John Malkovich. Besides Burning Sands, McMurray also recently directed The First Purge as well as a recent episode of the rebooted The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access.

