British Comedian & ‘Doctor Who’ Star John Bishop Closes Production Company Lola Entertainment

John Bishop has just been cast in 'Doctor Who'

EXCLUSIVE: John Bishop, the British comedian and soon-to-be star of Doctor Who, is shuttering his production outfit Lola Entertainment after nine years.

Lola Entertainment has been the vehicle through which Bishop has produced a number of his own projects, including BBC One’s The John Bishop Show, UKTV’s John Bishop: In Conversation With…, and ITV’s John Bishops Ireland.

The company also co-produced scripted shows, including the BBC’s BAFTA-winning series Detectorists, starring Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones, and the Worzel Gummidge series of specials for BBC One.

Bishop and his Lola co-director, the agent Lisa Thomas, are winding up the company voluntarily. Creditors have been invited to submit proof of their debts by January 11 should they require repayment. The liquidation is being overseen by accountancy firm Cowgills.

According to Lola’s most-recent accounts for the year to November 2019, the company owed creditors £61,429 ($84,145). It had capital and reserves of £1.26M ($1.73M) and did not employ a single permanent member of staff over the year.

The closure of Lola marks an eventful few weeks for Bishop. The comedian announced that he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus on Christmas Day, revealing that the virus was the “worst illness I have ever had.” Bishop was also unveiled as the new star of Doctor Who over the weekend.

Thomas, who represents Bishop, did not respond to Deadline’s repeated requests for comment.