Joe Jonas & Thomas Sadoski Join Big-Budget War Movie ‘Devotion’ Alongside Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell & Christina Jackson

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s some hot casting. Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski (John Wick) are joining the cast of big-budget war movie Devotion, which is due to get underway next month in the state of Georgia.

We brought you news earlier today that The Good Fight and Outsiders actress Christina Jackson has been cast as the female lead.

Sony pre-bought domestic last fall on JD Dillard’s (Sweetheart) Korean war pic, which will star Jonathan Majors (Da 5 Bloods) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) in the lead roles, and is backed by Sicario and La La Land outfit Black Label Media.

The aerial epic will chart the true story of U.S. Navy fighter pilots, Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, two young men from different worlds. Initiated together into the VF-32 squadron, they are pushed to their limits flying a new design of fighter jet. But their friendship is tested when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines.

Sadoski will star as squadron leader Dick Cevoli and Jonas will play fighter pilot Marty Goode. Jackson will be Daisy Brown.

Pop music mega-star Jonas earned three consecutive number 1 albums with his brothers Nick and Kevin. Devotion will mark his dramatic movie debut after he previously voiced animations or played in musicals such as Disney Channel pic Camp Rock back in 2008. He also guest-starred in TV series Angie Tribeca back in 2016. The casting will only help fuel buzz around Devotion, which is building a head of steam.

Dillard will direct from a screenplay written by Jake Crane and Jonathan A. Stewart, based on the book by Adam Makos. Crew includes Mank and Raised By Wolves DoP Erik Messerschmidt and Da 5 Bloods and Hidden Figures production designer Wynn Thomas.

Producers are Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill for Black Label, which is fully financing. STX is handling international sales and will distribute in UK and Ireland.

Sadoski will next appear in the film The Mimic. He is best known for movies Wild and the John Wick franchise as well as hit series The Newsroom and CBS drama Life In Pieces.

Jonas is repped by Philymack, United Talent Agency, and Carroll Guido Groffman Cohen Bar and Karalian. Sadoski is represented by UTA, Industry Entertainment, Viewpoint.