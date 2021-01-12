Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Spike Lee On Racially Charged Vietnam War Pic ‘Da 5 Bloods’, His New Viagra Musical & The Last Days Of President Trump

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Unveils 2021 Film Slate With Bigger Volume & Star Wattage
Read the full story

Joe Jonas & Thomas Sadoski Join Big-Budget War Movie ‘Devotion’ Alongside Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell & Christina Jackson

Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski
Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski Courtesy of Philly Mack; Catie Laffoon

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s some hot casting. Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski (John Wick) are joining the cast of big-budget war movie Devotion, which is due to get underway next month in the state of Georgia.

We brought you news earlier today that The Good Fight and Outsiders actress Christina Jackson has been cast as the female lead.

Sony pre-bought domestic last fall on JD Dillard’s (Sweetheart) Korean war pic, which will star Jonathan Majors (Da 5 Bloods) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) in the lead roles, and is backed by Sicario and La La Land outfit Black Label Media.

The aerial epic will chart the true story of U.S. Navy fighter pilots, Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, two young men from different worlds. Initiated together into the VF-32 squadron, they are pushed to their limits flying a new design of fighter jet. But their friendship is tested when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines.

Sadoski will star as squadron leader Dick Cevoli and Jonas will play fighter pilot Marty Goode. Jackson will be Daisy Brown.

Pop music mega-star Jonas earned three consecutive number 1 albums with his brothers Nick and Kevin. Devotion will mark his dramatic movie debut after he previously voiced animations or played in musicals such as Disney Channel pic Camp Rock back in 2008. He also guest-starred in TV series Angie Tribeca back in 2016. The casting will only help fuel buzz around Devotion, which is building a head of steam.

Dillard will direct from a screenplay written by Jake Crane and Jonathan A. Stewart, based on the book by Adam Makos. Crew includes Mank and Raised By Wolves DoP Erik Messerschmidt and Da 5 Bloods and Hidden Figures production designer Wynn Thomas.

Producers are Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill for Black Label, which is fully financing. STX is handling international sales and will distribute in UK and Ireland.

Sadoski will next appear in the film The Mimic. He is best known for movies Wild and the John Wick franchise as well as hit series The Newsroom and CBS drama Life In Pieces.

Jonas is repped by Philymack, United Talent Agency, and Carroll Guido Groffman Cohen Bar and Karalian. Sadoski is represented by UTA, Industry Entertainment, Viewpoint.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad