Joe Biden’s Inauguration Drew Almost 33.8 Million Viewers

Nielsen has a more complete picture of the viewership of Joe Biden’s inauguration last week, showing that nearly 33.8 million viewers tuned in to coverage across 17 networks.

Trump’s inauguration coverage drew an average of 30.64 million across 13 networks, Nielsen said.

Nielsen said that it included out of home viewing and connected TV viewing in the figures. Connected TV viewing can account for as much as 11% for televised political events.

The Nielsen figures are averages from 10 AM ET and 4 PM ET.

Figures released last week showed peak viewership during the 11:45 AM ET to 12:15 PM ET time frame, when Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in. About 40 million viewers across six networks tuned in to that portion of the day’s events. CNN topped coverage throughout the day and into the evening, when Biden and Harris participated in an inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

Ronald Reagan inauguration in 1981 drew nearly 42 million viewers, still the highest recorded viewership for such a ceremony over the past 50 years. Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009 drew nearly 38 million.

Biden’s audience was greatest among those 55 and older, drawing 20.9 million viewers. An average of 8.2 million aged 35-54 watched, and viewership was 2.8 million in the 18-34 age range. That is roughly comparable to the age breakdown four years ago.