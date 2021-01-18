Jon Stewart, New Radicals And Andra Day Among Participants In Joe Biden Inauguration’s ‘Parade Across America’

Jon Stewart and Andra Day will be among the participants in the reimagined inauguration parade, a virtual event dubbed Parade Across America.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will participate in the event following the swearing-in ceremony and a visit to Arlington National Cemetery. They will receive a presidential escort from 15th Street to the White House with representatives of the military branches including the U.S. Army Band, a joint service honor guard, as well as the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps.

The event is scheduled to start at 3:15 PM ET.

Tony Goldwyn will host, and other performers include The New Radicals, reuniting for the first time in 22 years; DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic, featuring Earth Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers, Kathy Sledge, The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, The Washington Chorus and The Triumph Baptist Church Choir; Olympic athletes Nathan Chen, Allyson Felix and Katie Ledecky; skateboarder Nathan Apodaca, also known as DoggFace; a Dance Across America, led by Kenny Ortega with 275 participants in 30 states and two territories; the Ryan Martin Foundation, a wheelchair basketball program; and the United States Coast Guard Band and the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. Day’s performance will feature figure skater Kaitlyn Saunders, known as The Skate Kid

The parade also will feature performers and speakers from across the country, including figures billed as everyday heroes: Dr. Jason Campbell, Cathy Gluck, Mama Mikki Stevens and Jason Zgonc.