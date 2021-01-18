Joe Biden’s Inauguration United We Serve Concert Lineup Includes Diane Warren, Chesca, Andra Day And Yo-Yo Ma

Flags are placed on the National Mall, looking towards the Washington Monument, and the Lincoln Memorial, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Joe Biden’s inauguration concerts continue tonight with one tied to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, with a lineup that includes Yo-Yo Ma, Andra Day and Bebe Winans.

The event, scheduled to start at 8 PM ET, will feature a video from songwriter Diane Warren and Chesca’s performance of “El Cambio” (The Change), which Warren wrote and originally debuted during the Biden campaign and became an anthem. Adam Rifkin directed the video and Leah Sydney produced it.

Also on the bill for the concert, called United We Serve: A Celebration of the National MLK Day of Service, are Aloe Blacc, Rep. Sharice Davids, Rosario Dawson, Bernie King, Martin Luther King III, Rev. Al Sharpton, Sean Patrick Thomas and Lynn Whitfield.

On Sunday, the Biden inaugural committee held a virtual concert that featured Cher and Barbra Streisand, among others, with most of the performers stressing unity amid political divisions. Warren told Deadline that she was looking forward to the next administration as Biden offers “a sense of hope and sanity, and intelligence, compassion and empathy.”

Biden’s inaugural committee also announced an additional slate of programming for Tuesday night, including three events highlighting diversity. They include the AAPI Inaugural Ball: Breaking Barriers, celebrating the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities; We Are One, celebrating Black Americans; and Latino Inaugural 2021: Inheritance, Resilience, and Promise.

The AAPI Inaugural Ball will feature Michelle Kwan, Kal Penn, John Cho, Kumail Nanjiani and Chloe Bennet, with performances by Japanese Breakfast, Ari Afsar and Raja Kumar. Also appearing will be Neera Tanden, nominated to be the next director of the Office of Management and Budget, along with Rep. Ami Bera, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Rep. Andy Kim and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi.

Terrence J will host We Are One, with performances including Tobe Nwigwe, DJ D-Nice, The O’Jays, Rapsody, Step Afrika, the String Queens and the Texas Southern University Debate Team. Also appearing will be Leslie Jones, Frankie Beverly, Stacey Abrams, Rep. James Clyburn, Cedric Richmond, Rep. Joyce Beatty, Sen. Cory Booker, Senator-elect Raphael Warnock, Kim Fields, Erika Alexander and Jason George. The event also will feature a “battle of the bands,” including a number of college marching bands.

Latino Inaugural 2021: Inheritance, Resilience, and Promise will be hosted by Eva Longoria and feature Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Leguizamo, Rita Moreno, Edward James Olmos, Ivy Queen and Becky G. There also will be performances from Gilberto Santa Rosa and Gaby Moreno, featuring David Garza, Emilio Estefan and All-Star Tejanos United – Stefani Montiel, Jose Posada, Shelly Lares, DJ Kane and Mariachi Nuevo Santander from Roma High School. Emilio Estefan produced a performance of One World, One Prayer by the Wailers, featuring Skip Marley, Farruko, Shaggy and Cedella Marley.