Joanne Rogers Dies: Widow Of TV’s ‘Mister Rogers’ And Frequent Guest On The Show Was 92

Joanne Rogers
FILE - Joanne Rogers stands in front of a giant Mister Rogers Forever Stamp following the first-day-of-issue dedication in Pittsburgh on March 23, 2018. AP

Joanne Rogers, the widow of TV legend Fred Rodgers, died Thursday from heart issues at her home in Pittsburgh at age 92. Fred Rogers Productions announced her passing on Twitter.

“Fred Rogers Productions is deeply saddened by the passing of Joanne Rogers,” said the statement. “The loving partner of Fred Rogers for more than 50 years, she continued their shared commitment to supporting children and families after his death as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions.”

