Joe Biden Pledges To End America's "Uncivil War" In Inaugural Speech - Watch
Jimmy Kimmel Sends Off Donald Trump With Help From Billy Bush & The Access Hollywood Bus– Watch

“And it ends just as it began.” Jimmy Kimmel has enlisted the help of Billy Bush in a return to that infamous Access Hollywood bus incident to bid farewell to Donald Trump.

Kimmel posted a preview clip of tonight’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which Bush invites Trump aboard the Access Hollywood bus to make his escape from D.C. and the White House. The faux news clip captioned “And it ends just as it began,” begins with Trump waving farewell to the press corps as he walks toward the Access Hollywood Across America Tour bus and Bush, as Bush waves Trump aboard. “Donald, hey look at you, you big lug, get in there, come on. Game over,” Bush exclaims. “Very fine seats on both sides!” The last comment clearly a nod to Trump’s infamous quote defending white nationalists who protested in Charlottesville in 2017, proclaiming they included “some very fine people,” on both sides.

Of course, no one can forget the release of the 2005 audio and video of then-presidential-candidate Trump, and Bush on the Access Hollywood bus when Bush was then co-host of the entertainment show, as the two talked raunchily about women, and Trump was heard explaining, that, among other things, when you’re famous enough, you can grab a woman by her genitals.

