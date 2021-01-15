‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Exec Producer Sharon Hoffman Leaves After Six Months

Sharon Hoffman is leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live! after six months.
The exec producer took over from Jill Leiderman, who ran the ABC late-night show for 14 years, in the summer.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! sources confirmed HOffman’s exit but did not disclose details.
Hoffman is a former executive producer of Entertainment Tonight and CBS Evening News‘ weekend edition.
The move comes as Kimmel returned to remote filming over the last week following a Covid-19 surge in Los Angeles. The show had resumed filming in the studio in September after Kimmel hosted the Primetime Emmys.
