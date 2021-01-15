Click to Skip Ad
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Exec Producer Sharon Hoffman Leaves After Six Months

Kimmel Sharon Hoffman
ABC/CBS

Sharon Hoffman is leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live! after six months.

The exec producer took over from Jill Leiderman, who ran the ABC late-night show for 14 years, in the summer.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! sources confirmed HOffman’s exit but did not disclose details.

Hoffman is a former executive producer of Entertainment Tonight and CBS Evening News‘ weekend edition.

The move comes as Kimmel returned to remote filming over the last week following a Covid-19 surge in Los Angeles. The show had resumed filming in the studio in September after Kimmel hosted the Primetime Emmys.

