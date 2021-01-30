Jessica Simpson Weighs In On That Subway Tuna Controversy

Jessica Simpson isn’t chicken when it comes to making fun of herself.

The singer/actress sent out a tweet Friday in support of the Subway sandwich chain, which is under the gun from a lawsuit claiming there’s no tuna in its tuna sandwiches. The chain has vigorously denied the claims, saying there’s “no truth” to the allegations.

Simpson, of course, is famous for confusing a can of Chicken of the Sea tuna with the barnyard animal.

Simpson wrote in a tweet, “It’s OK @SUBWAY. It IS confusing.”