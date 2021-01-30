Jessica Simpson Weighs In On That Subway Tuna Controversy

Jessica Simpson isn’t chicken when it comes to making fun of herself.
The singer/actress sent out a tweet Friday in support of the Subway sandwich chain, which is under the gun from a lawsuit claiming there’s no tuna in its tuna sandwiches. The chain has vigorously denied the claims, saying there’s “no truth” to the allegations.
Simpson, of course, is famous for confusing a can of Chicken of the Sea tuna with the barnyard animal.
Simpson wrote in a tweet, “It’s OK @SUBWAY. It IS confusing.”
The original Simpson confusion occured in the MTV reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.
Simpson asked then-husband Nick Lachey, “Is this chicken that I have, or is this fish? I know it’s tuna, but it says chicken by the sea. Is that stupid? What is it called — chicken by the sea or in the sea?”
Lachey clarified it for her.
“Oh….” Simpson replied. “Oh, I understand now. I read it wrong.”
NBC has ordered a comedy pilot presentation starring Simpson. The single-camera project, inspired by Simpson’s life, is based on a pitch developed by Robin and Nick Bakay, with Nick Bakay (Two And A Half Men) writing the pilot script.
Ben Silverman’s Electus and Universal Television are producing. “I often find myself thinking that no one could ever make up the things that actually happen in my life — so between the real-life elements and a great team of writers, I think we’ll have people laughing!,” Simpson said.
It’s OK @SUBWAY. It IS confusing. https://t.co/PGBLLnggFK
— Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) January 29, 2021
