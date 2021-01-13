‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik & Bill Whitaker Join Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric To Guest Host Trivia Game

Jeopardy! has unveiled a number of new names set to guest host the trivia series. On Wednesday executive producer Mike Richards revealed that CBS journalist Bill Whitaker and Mayim Bialik will take their turn running the long-running trivia game. The EP also confirmed that Katie Couric and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will guest host.

The Los Angeles times reported that Couric will join the trivia game show, while Rodgers revealed that he would guest host during a Tuesday interview on SiriusXM. Rodgers competed in — and won — a celebrity edition of Jeopardy! in 2015.

As part of each host’s time on the show, Jeopardy! will make a donation to a charity of their choice. The amount donated will equal the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the weeks they serve as guest host.

The new guests hosts will follow Jeopardy! alum and consulting producer Ken Jennings, who served as the first guest host following the death of Alex Trebek. Richards will also host the show for the two weeks between the Jennings-hosted episodes and those with the newly announced personalities.

Additional guest hosts will be announced later in the season.