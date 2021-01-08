‘Jeopardy!’ Bids Farewell To Alex Trebek In Final Show With Warm And Sentimental Video Tribute

The final show featuring longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek airs Friday, and a special tribute at the end of it captures everything that audiences loved about the man.

In a video montage, Trebek jokes, banters with contestants, and generally delivers the same warm, naturally smooth, humble and reassuring presence that guided his performances through 36 years. Trebek died November 8, 2020 after a very public battle with pancreatic cancer, and the syndicated show has been running the pre-taped segments.

The January 8 show was a normal taping, according to show producers, with Trebek saying, “See you next time” and credits rolling. Trebek and producers did not know that would be his final show.

The memorial segment following tonight’s game was set to the Peter Allen/Dean Pitchford song “Once Before I Go”:

Once before I go

I want you to know

That I would do it all again

I’m sure I’d make the same mistakes

But I could make it through

The pains and joys and aches

I knew back then

I’d do it all

I’d do it all again

The segment ends with a black screen and white lettered message: “Dedicated to Alex Trebek: Forever in our hearts/Always our inspiration.”

The show is now in the process of trying out guest hosts while it seeks a permanent replacement.