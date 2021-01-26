Jeanette Maus Dies: Actress & Acting Teacher/Coach Was 39

Jeanette Maus, an actress and acting teacher/coach whose credits include Charm City Kings and Lynn Shelton’s Your Sister’s Sister and My Effortless Brilliance, died Sunday night of colon cancer. She was 39.

The news was confirmed on social media by her fiancé, Dusty Warren.

“It is with a shattered-yet grateful-heart that I inform you that Jeanette Maus passed away late last night due to complications of cancer,” Warren wrote on Facebook. “I’m really sad, but I’m super proud of her. She fought so hard, with tremendous grace and optimism, inspiring myself and I’m sure many of you.”

Maus appeared in 2020’s Charm City Kings and such other features as My Fiona and Dismissed, along with along with the late Shelton‘s Your Sister’s Sister and My Effortless Brilliance, the latter of which Maus also co-wrote. She also appeared in numerous short films and wrote and produced the short Secret Island Adventure: Ripple One and directed and produced the short Je Suis Ici. The latter two were from 2018.

Maus also had a long association with John Rosenfeld Studios, whose owner posted a tribute to her on Instagram.

“Our hearts are broken today,” John Rosenfeld wrote. “Jeanette has been part of the JRS family for almost a decade and became part of the studio’s DNA as a student, teacher, coach and friend. Jeanette was truly an artist, and felt truly grateful to live as an artist. She had an indomitable spirit and was hungry to be the best person, the best teacher, the best friend and the best actor she could be. The world lost a force of nature and we will be feeling that for a long time.”

Warren established a GoFundMe page after Maus’ diagnosis last year.