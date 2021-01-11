JB Talent Rebrands As The Talent

EXCLUSIVE: More than 15 years after the launch of premiere celebrity talent booking agency JB Talent, the Beverly Hills-based company is rebranding as The Talent.

In making the announcement, CEO and Founder Jen Kasle said the change was a natural progression.

“Over the past 15 years, the growth and success of the company has been immense,” said Kasle. “It is clear to me that the company is only as great as the team I employ. Without the unique contributions of both Sarah Goldsmith (11 years with the company) and Julie Rashid (9 years with the company), who have served as my Vice Presidents of Talent, that success would not have been possible. As such, I am thrilled to announce the well-deserved promotions of both Sarah and Julie to Co-Presidents. With these advancements, it felt right to transition away from a name that represents individuals, and move toward a rebranding that embodies the spirit of the company and the team culture that we cultivate.”

Additionally, Marisa Shold has been promoted to Director of Talent, Kera Schulze has been elevated to Talent Executive and Nicole Schloss has bee upped to Talent Booker.

The Talent is an independent, boutique agency specializing in booking talk shows, celebrity castings, award show presenters and performers, magazine covers, charity events, photo shoots, ads or advertorials and non-profits.

Clients include an 11-year partnership in booking all seasons of The Talk on CBS, performers on Dennis Miller + One, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC, and domestic and international tours for The USO. The Talent also is a leader in securing presenters for award shows, including the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and the NBA Awards. The Talent also books Match Game, The $100,000 Pyramid, To Tell the Truth and Hollywood Game Night.