Jason Klarman Named President Of Streaming Service Fox Nation

Jason Klarman has been named president of Fox Nation, Fox News Media’s streaming service, where he will oversee all operations, content and subscription acquisition.

Klarman has been executive vice president of marketing for Fox News Media, where he oversees brand strategy, and he will retain that role. He will continue to report to Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News Media.

Klarman will be taking on the new position after he led the transformation of Fox Nation to a lifestyle and entertainment service. John Finley will remain executive vice president of Fox Nation and development.

In a statement, Scott said that Klarman was a “terrific, creative and collaborative executive who was instrumental to the launch of Fox Nation in 2018. He has been integral to the platform’s success from its exceptionally high conversion rate to its low churn.”

Klarman was part of the team that launched Fox News Channel in 1996, rising to VP of marketing before leaving in 2001 for USA Cable, where he oversaw marketing for Trio and Newsworld International. He also served as exec VP of marketing and digital at Bravo Media and as president of Oxygen Media, where he oversaw rebrandings. He also served a chief marketing officer for Fullscreen Media. He rejoined Fox News Media as a consultant in 2018 and, in 2019, became exec VP marketing. He created the Democracy 2020 and America is Watching campaigns, and launched the brand extension Fox News Books.