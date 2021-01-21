Writer Jaquén Castellanos Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: WGA Award-nominated writer Jaquén Castellanos (The Affair) has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios. Under the pact, Castellanos will develop and create content to premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Castellanos is a fast-rising writer who has worked on four high-profile series over the past two years. She got her foot in the door as a script coordinator on Showtime’s The Affair. Castellanos went on to become a staff writer on the show and the very first script she co-wrote in Season 4 earned a WGA Award nomination. Since 2018, she also wrote for the Starz series Sweetbitter, worked with her friend Tarell Alvin McCraney on the first two seasons of his OWN series, David Makes Man, and was a writer-producer on Showtime’s upcoming drama series Rust, starring Jeff Daniels.

In addition to her work on staff, Castellanos is currently developing a limited series with Plan B at Apple about the civil rights organization, the Young Lords, on which Carmelo Anthony is an executive producer.

Born and raised in Miami, Fl, Castellanos, a Columbia University graduate, participated in the 2017 Sundance Episodic Lab, and got her start in the NBC Page Program. She is repped by Ben Jacobson and David Stone at TFC Management and Jeff Frankel and Allen Vainshtein at McKuin Frankel.