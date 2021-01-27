Jamie Dornan To Headline ‘The Tourist’ As HBO Max Boards Thriller Series; Danielle Macdonald, Hugo Weaving & Shalom Brune-Franklin Co-Star

Jamie Dornan (A Private War) has been tapped as the lead of The Tourist, the six-episode limited series from Fleabag production company Two Brothers Pictures.

HBO Max has come on board to co-produce and be the US streaming home for the mystery thriller, which also has cast Danielle Macdonald (Dumplin’), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty) and Hugo Weaving (The Lord of The Rings).

Along with the WarnerMedia streamer, Germany’s ZDF also has joined The Tourist’s commissioning partners BBC One and Stan. The series, written by Two Brothers Pictures founders Harry and Jack Williams, will be filmed in Australia this year.

The Tourist, which is not related to the 2019 Angelina Jolie-Johnny Depp film, centers on a British man (Dornan) who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat-and-mouse chase unfolds, and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

“The Tourist are some of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read. I can’t wait to go to Australia with such a talented group of people,” said Dornan.

Macdonald will play Helen Chambers, a fledgling Probationary Constable, and Brune-Franklin is set to play Luci, a waitress who’s swept into The Man’s journey for answers. Weaving plays Agent Lachlan Rogers, one of the most highly regarded detective inspectors in Australia, leading Major Crime for the state police.

“We’re hugely excited about this show. It’s tonally breaking new ground for us and having Jamie Dornan on board is the icing on the Australian cake,” said Harry and Jack Williams.

The Tourist is a Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) production for the BBC, in association with Highview Productions, All3Media International, the South Australian Film Corporation, HBO Max, Stan and ZDF. The six-episode drama has been written by producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams, who alongside Christopher Aird and Andrew Benson will serve as executive producers for Two Brothers Pictures and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Lisa Scott will produce and Chris Sweeney will executive produce and direct. International sales will be handled by global partner All3Media International.

“Harry and Jack’s talents are as vast as the Australian outback, and this thriller will leave viewers on the edge of their seat piecing together the puzzle,” said Jeniffer Kim, SVP, International Originals, HBO Max. “We are delighted to have Jamie, Danielle, Hugo and Shalom join the cast for this compelling addition to our slate of international original series.”