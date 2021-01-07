‘The Late Late Show’s James Corden Says Today Was Trump’s “Last Dance At The Worst Party Ever” But Urges Viewers To Have Hope

Today has been a tough day and this evening’s late-night shows are likely to reflect that.

James Corden, host of CBS’ The Late Late Show, was the first late-night star to address what happened earlier when a mob burst into the Capitol and caused chaos.

“Today was [Trump’s] last dance at the worst party any of us have ever been to, so if you can, have hope, we’ve seen in these past few weeks that voting counts, change is coming, science is real, vaccines are on the way. I really do believe that there are better times ahead,” he said.

The Brit was speaking in a four-minute video posted online, and will likely lead his show, although it’s thought that the CBS program will still air the episode that it had aired earlier in the day before the impact of the violence was obvious.

“What a crazy sad day, one that will go down as a dark one in the long history of America. We’ve all sat today glued to the pictures of Trump supporters breaching the capital and fighting with police, shouting in the chambers of Congress or flagrantly popping off a selfie as they sit with their feet up in the government’s office. Then under the pretence of trying to calm the situation, their hero, President Trump, released a message to tell those supporters that they’re special and ‘we love you.’ I wouldn’t want to imagine his treatment or response to these people if they had been wearing BLM hats instead of red MAGA ones,” he opened, speaking from his garage where he is currently filming the due to surging Covid-19 numbers in LA.

Corden said that it felt “sad” and “wrong” as he watched the news today. “I got to thinking that when the dust settles and we reflect what’s happened on this awful day, that we still have hope because I think if there is one thing that we can have after the last month in this country, is hope.”

He talked about being an “outsider”, growing up in England. “I used to look to America as this beacon of light and possibility, a place where anything can happen and you’d be lucky to work, a place where many people I knew used to fantasize about living in, a place that gives an individual more opportunity than they would get elsewhere, yet cares for their fellow man. And yet today people across the world would have looked at these pictures of Washington and they would have wondered what on earth has happened to this great country.”

He said that the country had been “hijacked” by a “lunatic and his crazy army” for the past four years. “But that’s about to end because in two weeks on those same steps, where the mob fought and pushed past the police, Joe Biden will be sworn in as President of the United States and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as Vice President of the United States.”

