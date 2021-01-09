Click to Skip Ad
Jake Angeli, The Horned Headdress Capitol Protester, Arrested By Federal Agents

The man whose bizarre horned headdress and painted face captured widespread mainstream and social media attention during the Capitol building takeover Wednesday has been arrested.

Arizona resident Jacob Anthony Chansley, 33, better known through his social media alias as Jake Angeli, was arrested Saturday, officials announced.

Chansley “was identified as the man seen in media coverage who entered the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants,” the Justice Department said in its statement. “This individual carried a spear, approximately 6 feet in length, with an American flag tied just below the blade.

No information was immediately available on what fines or imprisonment Chansley may face.

Footage from the chaotic capitol scene showed Chansley on the Senate dais. He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Chansley crowed to NBC News about his invasion of the building.
“The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” Chansley told NBC News.
The Justice Department also said today that the man seen carrying off Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern has been arrested. Adam Christian Johnson of  Parrish, Florida, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is prosecuting the cases.

