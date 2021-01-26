ITV Studios America Promotes Scripted Execs

EXCLUSIVE: ITV Studios America, the U.S. scripted division of the British broadcaster, has promoted two of its executives.

Joey Kern has been promoted to VP, Production, while Kimberly Rosenblum has been upped to VP, Business Affairs. Both were previously directors.

Kern, who reports to Dwayne Shattuckand, and Rosenblum, who reports to Tom Lane, both work across the company’s scripted portfolio, which includes its internal slate as well as joint ventures and partners including Snowpiercer producer Tomorrow Studios, 10-Year-Old Tom producer Work Friends

Kern joined the company in 2019 to manage, initiate and supervise aspects of series production, facilitating communication between productions and the studio and network, manage schedules and oversee the financial well-being of the productions. Kern previously had the same title at IFC after serving as Manager of Production at IFC and VH1.

Rosenblum also joined the company in 2019 to negotiate and draft deals with writers, producers, performers, co-production entities and more for ITV Studios America’s slate of scripted programming. She previously spent four plus years working as an Associate for Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin Law Corporation.

“I have been continually impressed with Joey’s and Kimberly’s work since they joined the company 2 years ago – with their support in ensuring we are a studio with whom producers, talent and talent reps reps always want to work; and their contributions to our success in expanding our creative footprint and production pipeline through our JVs and group operational structure,” said ITV Studios America boss Philippe Maigret.

“Joey continues to demonstrate exemplary work and an unparalleled determination to swiftly overcome production challenges with a level-headed approach and a resolve to work tirelessly across all U.S. scripted programming for ITV Studios America and its JVs,” added Shattuck.

“Kimberly has demonstrated an undeniable level of expertise and fairness as she works to craft deals with our creative colleagues across the industry. She is known for her honesty, creativity and collaboration, which are greatly appreciated by those fortunate enough to work with her,” added Lane.