Issa Rae & Gloria Calderón Kellett Among Six New TV Academy Executive Committee Appointees

Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, has tapped six prominent TV industry figures — two creators and four executives — as the chair’s appointees to the Television Academy Executive Committee. The list includes Insecure co-creator/star Issa Rae; One Day At a Time co-creator Gloria Calderón Kellett; Zack Van Amburg, Chief content officer and head of worldwide video for Apple TV+; Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios; Dawn Olmstead, CEO and partner of Anonymous Content; and Robert Mills, SVP, alternative series, specials and late-night programming, ABC Entertainment.

This sextet will work with the TV Academy’s officers and board of governors to develop a the direction of the Academy for the 2021 term.

Related Story Issa Rae & La La Anthony To Produce Horror Comedy 'Juju' At Universal; Angelica Nwandu To Pen, Thembi Banks To Direct

“We are thrilled to be able to leverage the collective expertise of this talented group of Television innovators as we navigate this extraordinary time in the history of our industry,” said Scherma. “Their leadership provides invaluable insight that will allow the Academy to play an integral role in shaping the evolution of the medium.”

Additionally, the Academy’s board of governors has elected five peer group representatives on the executive committee for the 2021 term: Eva Basler, daytime programming; Kim Coleman, casting directors; Nicole Marostica, public relations; and Lois Vossen, documentary programming.

Cris Abrego, Chairman of the Americas, Banijay, and President and CEO, Endemol Shine Holdings, who was recently elected to serve a two-year term as the Television Academy Foundation Chair, will also serve on the TV Academy’s Executive Committee.

Here is more info on Scherma’s Executive Committee appointees:

● Gloria Calderón Kellett: Award-winning writer, producer, director and actress. Kellett was the executive producer, co-creator, co-showrunner, director and actress on the critically acclaimed sitcom One Day at a Time. She spent her early years as a writer/producer on numerous shows including Devious Maids, Rules of Engagement and How I Met Your Mother; has directed episodes of Mr. Iglesias, Merry Happy Whatever, United We Fall and the Mad About You revival; and recently sold her first feature film, We Were There Too.

● Robert Mills: Senior vice president, alternative series, specials and late-night programming, ABC Entertainment. Mills is charged with development, current production and specials for ABC. He and his group oversee production on American Idol, Shark Tank, The Bachelor franchise, Dancing with the Stars and America’s Funniest Home Videos, late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the popular “Fun & Games” programming block, and many more.

● Dawn Olmstead: Recently named CEO and partner of Anonymous Content, the leading management and film, TV and branded content company. Olmstead joined Anonymous Content from Universal Content Productions where she served as president overseeing all creative and business operations of scripted and non-scripted content for the studio, making her the first female head of a traditional media studio to oversee both.

● Issa Rae: Actress, writer and producer. Rae first garnered attention for her award-winning web series and the accompanying New York Times best-seller The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl. She created and stars in the hit HBO show Insecure for which she has received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and made her film debut in the acclaimed drama The Hate U Give. This year she starred in Netflix’s romantic comedy The Lovebirds and the HBO political-satire drama Coastal Elites.

● Vernon Sanders: Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios. Sanders oversees scripted and unscripted original programming produced for Prime Video and IMDb TV alongside Albert Cheng, including the Emmy Award-winning comedies Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and The Boys. Prior to joining Amazon Studios, Sanders served as EVP, Current Programming for NBC overseeing more than 25 shows each year over his seven-year tenure. He also led the first year of the studio’s Director in Training program.

● Zack Van Amburg: Chief content officer and head of worldwide video for Apple TV+. Van Amburg oversees all aspects of the vision and strategy for video programming globally including the launch of the platform, which made history as the first streaming service to debut with all original programs in over 100 countries. Prior to joining Apple, he served as president of Sony Pictures Television.