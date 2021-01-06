Isabella Amara Joins B.J. Novak And Blumhouse’s ‘Vengeance’

EXCLUSIVE: Isabella Amara has joined the Blumhouse thriller Vengeance, B.J. Novak’s directorial debut. Besides directing, Novak also penned the script and is starring in the pic. Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher and Boyd Holbrook are also on board.

Jason Blum is producing the pic via his Blumhouse banner, along with Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath of Divide/Conquer. Leigh Kilton-Smith, Chris Warner, and Novak are executive producers.

As usual with any Blumhouse pic, the logline is being kept underwraps. The film is currently filming in Santa Fe.

Best known for her work in the blockbusters, Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: Homecoming, Amara’s other recent credits include, director Craig Johnson’s features: Alex Strangelove for Netflix, and the Wilson, for Fox Searchlight, starring Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern. Amara was also seen in The Boss with Melissa McCarthy and the Emmy Nominated feature, The Tale, alongside Laura Dern. She also appeared in the Facebook Watch series, Queen America, with Catherine Zeta-Jones.

