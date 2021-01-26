Invisible Narratives Sets ‘The Nanny’ With Comedian Laura Clery & ‘Teachers’ Scribes Katy Colloton & Katie O’Brien

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Goodman’s Invisible Narratives has put into development the comedic feature The Nanny starring actress, comedian, and content creator Laura Clery. Katy Colloton and Katie O’Brien, who created and starred in TV Land’s Teachers comedy series, are set to write.

In The Nanny, Laura and her husband Stephen have their hands full creating content, running their businesses, and chasing their two-year-old son Alfie. They decide to hire a live-in nanny to ease the chaos. But when their new nanny’s perfect facade turns ugly, they discover that California tenants’ law won’t let them kick this interloper out any time soon.

Clery counts 20M+ subscribers across all platforms who tune in for her daily comedy sketches which have garnered billions of views. In 2019, Clery became a National Bestseller with her first book entitled Idiot published by Simon & Schuster, and is currently writing the sequel. In the last year, she launched her merchandise line Boibs, loungewear with a sense of humor. She was also a featured actress in the series Two Broke Girls, Disaster Date, Hungry, and Til Death.

Colloton and O’Brien’s Teachers ran for three seasons on TV Land, and they wrote, produced and starred in all 50 episodes. Colloton got her start performing at Just For Laughs Chicago, The Del Close Marathon, and the 2013 Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival where TimeOut called her the “Breakout” of the year. O’Brien wrote, produced, and starred in Adults & Tiaras as well as Key and Peele. The duo also developed and wrote for Jon Stewart’s Night of Too Many Stars.

This news follows the recent announcement of Invisible Narrative’s upcoming time travel comedy starring TikTok and YouTube creator Larray, and the greenlight for Crimson 2, the sequel to 2020’s hit Halloween’s horror movie Crimson starring members of esports and entertainment organization FaZe Clan.

Last year, Invisible Narratives also produced and sold pandemic thriller Songbird to STX, a co-production with Michael Bay starring Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, KJ Apa, Bradley Whitford, and Sofia Carson.

Clery is managed by Larry Shapiro at Ensemble Digital and Matthew Walerstein at Rohner, Walerstein. Colloton and O’Brien are repped by Verve and Mosaic.