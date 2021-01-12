‘Inside The Black Box’: Joe Morton & Tracey Moore To Host New Interview Series Featuring BIPOC Industry Figures

Landmark Studio Group will put the entertainment industry’s most notable BIPOC artists in the spotlight with its new series Inside the Black Box, created and hosted by Emmy-winning actor Joe Morton and Tracey Moore.

Set to premiere on Crack Plus on Juneteenth, June 19, Inside the Black Box will see Morton and Moore share deep conversations with industry names including Debbie Allen, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Phylicia Rashad, Shonda Rhimes, Sherri Shepherd, Tamara Tunie. Named after an industry reference to an experimental theatre space, the new series will feature hour-long episodes of performance, workshops and dicussions about the role race plays in the entertainment world.

“Inside The Black Box is an innovative, interactive, interview show that brings fresh perspectives and insights of the entertainment industry through the experiences of people of color,” said Joe Morton.

“I’m grateful and excited to have a phenomenal team to produce Inside the Black Box, a platform for people of color to honestly share their stories of trials and triumphs in the entertainment business,” added Tracey Moore.

Rachel Weintraub and David Kolin, who also created the series, will executive produce alongside Moore, Morton, Scott Weinstock, Bob Maurer, David Ozer and Tim Rouhana. Landmark Studio Group produces Inside The Black Box.