Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews Named Washington Bureau Chief For CBS News

Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews has been named executive vice president and Washington bureau chief for CBS News.

Ciprian-Matthews has served as acting bureau chief since July, after it was announced that Chris Isham would move to a new role before exiting after the election.

Ciprian-Matthews will oversee newsgathering and management of the network’s largest bureau, where CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell and Face the Nation are based. She will report to CBS News president and senior executive producer Susan Zirinsky.

Ciprian-Matthews has served as an executive vice president for CBS News since 2018. Most recently she was executive vice president of strategic professional development, where she focused on recruitment and development of off-air talent. She also has served in a number of executive roles since 2011, including vice president of news from 2011 to 2015, when she coordinated all day-today news coverage. She joined CBS News in 1993 as senior producer for live segments for the morning news.

In a statement, Zirinsky said that “Ingrid brings a wealth of journalistic credibility and experience to this role. Ingrid has served in several leadership positions, she has been deployed overseas and she has had to make critical editorial decisions at every step of her career. There isn’t a story of great magnitude she hasn’t covered.”

Ciprian-Matthews said that she was “looking forward to working with all of my colleagues in Washington – and across the company – to provide audiences with the trusted information and analysis they need during these pivotal times.”

Before joining CBS News, Ciprian-Matthews was the managing editor of CNN’s New York bureau and a field producer, assignment manager and assignment editor for the network. She started her career as a general assignment reporter for the NPR Spanish-language news program, Enfoque Nacional.

Ciprian-Matthews was the recipient of an Alfred I. duPont award for CBS News’ coverage of the Newtown tragedy. The National Association of Hispanic Journalists presented her with the Presidential Award of Impact in 2016.