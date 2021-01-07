‘Industry’ Star Myha’la Herrold Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Myha’la Herrold, breakout star of HBO’s praised drama series Industry, has signed with WME for representation.

Herrold plays Harper Stern in the Lena Dunham EP’d hit banking drama, which was recently renewed for a second season. Industry gives an insider’s view of the black box of “high finance” through the eyes of an outsider, Herrold’s Harper Stern, a talented young woman from upstate New York.

The actress previously played a supporting role in Rashaad Ernesto Green’s Premature. She also appeared in an episode of Amazon’s Modern Love opposite Julia Garner.

A graduate of Carnegie Mellon’s School of Drama, Herrold’s stage work includes the role of Nabulungi in the Broadway tour of The Book of Mormon.

She continues to be repped by Laura Gibson and Hannah Roth of 11:11 Entertainment.