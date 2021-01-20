How To Watch Inauguration Day Online & On TV

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, culminating an inauguration week that shaping up to be unlike any other in an age of a global pandemic and political division. The Presidential Inaugural Committee has put together a slimmed-down event that includes reduced-capacity crowds, a virtual parade after the swearing-in and a simulcast TV special to celebrate the occasion, which will also see Kamala Harris become the first Black and first female Vice President.

The official 59th presidential inauguration livestream will be available throughout the day at bideninaugural.org/watch and its YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch channels. Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNow from Fox, AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD) and AT&T DirecTV (Channel 201).

Here is Deadline’s complete rundown of the day’s schedule, capping the week’s “America United” activities, as well as how news networks are planning to cover the events, from swearing-in to primetime special:

The Schedule

10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT

The committee is hosting Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans, a livestream emceed by Keke Palmer. It will be streamed at BidenInaugural.org/youth and the PIC’s YouTube channel and be broadcast on Nickelodeon, Discovery Education and their digital platforms, as well as online by PBS NewsHour, Amazon Prime Video and on ABC Owned Television Stations’ 32 connected apps. Features include a message from Jill Biden, commentary from historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Erica Armstrong Dunbar, trivia questions, and segments produced by the Library of Congress among others.



10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT

Coverage starts with the buildup to the swearing in at West front of the U.S. Capitol. After the oath of office, Biden will deliver his speech, in which the PIC says he will be “laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation.” After the ceremony, Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Harris and husband Doug Emhoff will go to the Capitol’s East front to take part in the Pass in Review, a military tradition designed to reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief.

After 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 p.m. PT

POTUS, VPOTUS and spouses will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. joined by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton.

After 3 p.m. ET/noon PT

President Biden will receive a Presidential Escort from 15th Street to the White House escorted by the U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.” will attend. It will be followed by the virtual Parade Across America at around 3:15 p.m. ET, a TV event hosted by Tony Goldwyn with appearances by among many others Jon Stewart, Andra Day, the New Radicals and a Dance Across America, led by Kenny Ortega with 275 participants in 30 states and two territories.

8:30-10 p.m. ET/PT

The day’s events conclude with a primetime special, Celebrating America, which will be simulcast across ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC. The roadblock will be hosted by Tom Hanks and include remarks from Biden and Harris, along with performances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Ozuna. Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, World Central Kitchen chef José Andrés, labor leader Dolores Huerta and Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng, baseball’s first female GM. The 90-minute special is being executive produced by Stephanie Cutter and Ricky Kirschner, who were behind this year’s Democratic National Convention.

News Coverage

ABC

ABC News kicks off at 7 a.m. ET with Good Morning America. It will air The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. – An ABC News Special ahead of its simulcast of the primetime special at 8:30. World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline will also present special editions. George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage with Muir, GMA co-anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis. ABC News Live will provide coverage of Inauguration Day beginning at 9 a.m. ET, leading into ABC News Live Prime at 7 p.m. ET. ABC News Radio will a primetime special report that includes coverage of the planned celebration at the Lincoln Memorial. ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage to its more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

BET

BET NEWS Presents: Inauguration 2021 will kick off at 11 a.m. ET co-anchored by Soledad O’Brien and Marc Lamont Hill, feature commentary and analysis provided by live guests, on-site reports and special interviews. Commentators include Presidential historian Prof. Martha Jones, Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza and CBS News political analyst Jamal Simmons.

CBS

CBS This Morning launches coverage at 7 a.m. ET live from Washington, with CBS Evening News anchor/managing editor Norah O’Donnell leading special coverage on the network beginning at 9 a.m. The coverage continues into primetime with One Nation: Indivisible, a CBS News half-hour special leading into the primetime roadblock anchored by O’Donnell and featuring the reporting of Gayle King, Erin Moriarty and Peter Van Sant. CBSN, CBSNews.com and the CBS News social accounts will have robust live coverage throughout the day and night available for free across digital platforms. CBS Newspath and CBS News Radio will offer extensive coverage.

CNN

Chris Cuomo will kick off special coverage from midnight-2 a.m. ET, followed by Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto from 2-5 a.m. and John Berman and Alisyn Camerota from 5-7 a.m. It continues from 7 a.m.-midnight with Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper, John King, Abby Phillip and Jake Tapper live from DC; Brianna Keilar and Pamela Brown will be live from DC covering key developments as the day unfolds, and Cuomo and Don Lemon will lead late-night coverage. Gloria Borger, David Axelrod, Van Jones and Evan Osnos will provide analysis. CNN’s coverage will stream live without requiring a cable log-in from 6 a.m.-midnight ET at CNN.com’s homepage, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps, and on CNNgo via CNN.com/go and its apps.

C-SPAN

C-SPAN will offer live coverage beginning at 7 a.m. ET and continue throughout the day via C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org. Peter Slen and Greta Brawner will co-host. More coverage at https://www.c-span.org/inauguration/

FOX NEWS CHANNEL

Fox News Channel’s chief political anchor and Special Report’s Bret Baier and anchor and The Story executive editor Martha MacCallum will helm the network’s coverage, which runs 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET and extended special coverage from 3-5 p.m. ET. America’s Newsroom co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino kick off at 9 a.m. ET reporting live from Capitol Hill and in downtown Washington, respectively. Chris Wallace, Brit Hume, Juan Williams, Donna Brazile, Katie Pavlich, Karl Rove and Ben Domenech will contribute. On Fox Broadcasting, Harris Faulkner will provide live coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET that will be offered to all affiliates and available to stream on FOXNews.com. Fox News Digital will stream the proceedings beginning at 11 a.m. ET, and Fox News International will live stream the network’s coverage to viewers abroad.

NBC/MSNBC/PEACOCK

On NBC, special edition of Today kicks off broadcast coverage at 7 a.m. ET with co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, along with Craig Melvin and Al Roker. Starting at 10 a.m. ET and throughout the day, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and Guthrie will anchor from NBC News Headquarters in New York and Meet the Press moderator and NBC News political director Chuck Todd and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and chief Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell will anchor from Washington, D.C. Coverage will also stream live on NBC News Now. Holt will anchor a one-hour edition of NBC Nightly News at 6:30 p.m. ET. MSNBC’s live coverage begins at 6 a.m. ET with Morning Joe, with Brian Williams and Rachel Maddow taking over at 9 a.m. ET for the ceremony joined by Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid. Chris Hayes picks up coverage from 6-8 p.m. ET, followed by primetime coverage by Maddow and Reid joined by Lawrence O’Donnell. A special edition of The 11th Hour with Brian Williams follows at 11 p.m. ET. NBC News Now will stream live coverage beginning at 7 a.m. ET with Morning News Now, anchored by Joe Fryer and Savannah Sellers. On Pecock’s The Choice, Stephanie Ruhle will open special streaming coverage at 8 a.m. ET, with Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist anchoring beginning at 10 a.m., followed by Katy Tur and Ayman Mohyeldin at 1 p.m. ET and Zerlina. and The Mehdi Hasan Show at 6 and 7 ET. Joshua Johnson will continue special coverage from 8 -11 p.m. ET

NPR

NPR will offer special coverage of all the events surrounding the inauguration, available to listeners and viewers on member station broadcasts and at NPR.org. After UpFirst starts the day with the latest news and what to expect, Michel Martin and Rachel Martin will co-host from NPR’s Washington Studios from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET. The live broadcast will also be live streamed on video on NPR.org and social media platforms.

PBS

PBS NewsHour will provide live coverage on stations nationwide and on the program’s digital and social platforms beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET, anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff, with contributions from White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz, national correspondent William Brangham and foreign affairs and defense correspondent Nick Schifrin, among others. Celebrating America follows from 8-10 p.m. ET.

SIRIUS XM

P.O.T.U.S. (Channel 124) will cover all events throughout the day, with Julie Mason hosting live coverage from noon-2 p.m. ET. Progress (Channel 127), Zerlina Maxwell and Jess McIntosh will host from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET with guests and callers. Patriot (Channel 125) will cover the swearing in and Biden’s speech. Urban View (Channel 126) will be covering throughout the day CNN Originals (Channel 121) will air a Race for the White House marathon from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. ET. SiriusXM will also simulcast MSNBC (Channel 118), CNN (Channel 116) and Fox News (Channel 114).

SPECTRUM NETWORKS

Spectrum Networks will air coverage across its 30-plus news networks in California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin, and on the Spectrum News app. The inauguration coverage will be led by Spectrum News NY1 political anchor Errol Louis, Spectrum News 1 North Carolina anchor Tim Boyum, Spectrum News 13 anchor Ybeth Bruzual from Orlando, Spectrum News 1 anchor Alex Cohen from California and Spectrum News 1 Ohio anchor Curtis Jackson.

TELEMUNDO

Noticias Telemundo will offer multiplatform coverage live from Washington D.C. with more than 12 hours of news. José Díaz-Balart will anchor special coverage from DC with Vanessa Hauc and Julio Vaqueiro. Telemundo’s morning show, Un Nuevo Dia, will begin the network’s coverage a 7 a.m. ET. A special edition of Al Rojo Vivo will take over at 4 p.m. ET, followed later by Noticias Telemundo’s regular 6:30 p.m. ET newscast. Noticias Telemundo will also air a news special, Biden: Una nueva era, from 7-8 p.m. ET.

UNIVISION

Univision News coverage, Cambio de Mando, will air live coast-to-coast on online from Washington, D.C. from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. ET. Anchors Ilia Calderón, Patricia Janiot and Jorge Ramos will host special programming and from Washington D.C. and will be joined by political experts, analysts, and guests including former California Assembly Speaker Fabián Nuñez. Univision News will air the special Una nueva era from 7-8 p.m. ET hosted by Calderón and Ramos.

DIGITAL OUTLETS

Newsy’s platforms will be streaming live coverage from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ET via Roku, Fire TV, Vizio, Apple TV, Pluto, Samsung, and Newsy.com. Alex Livingston, Chance Seales, and James Packard will provide coverage of the swearing-in from noon-3 p.m. Jay Strubberg and Lauren Magarino will follow with additional coverage of the day, and Seales hosts a special edition of Newsy Tonight with Lauren Magarino and James Packard at 7 ET. … Cheddar will be covering the Inauguration from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. ET with the day’s events including live reporting right from the U.S. Capitol.

