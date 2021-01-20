Hollywood’s Unions Celebrate Inauguration Of President Joe Biden & VP Kamala Harris: “Most Pro-Union President” & “Partner In The White House’

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president of the United States.

Refresh for updates… Hollywood’s unions are celebrating today’s inauguration of a new, pro-labor president and vice president.

“We’re excited for the possibilities awaiting this country today as Joe Biden, who’s pledged to be ‘the most pro-union president,’ takes the helm,” the WGA West said on Twitter. “As we recover from this crippling pandemic, we will unite behind leaders who will fight for us and be our partners in change. Think about the monumental change that can be accomplished when we have a President and partners in Congress who believe in collective bargaining, the importance of accessible healthcare, the value of pension plans and the importance of checking nearly unfettered corporate power.”

“The WGAE congratulates and looks forward to working with pro-labor, pro-science @POTUS Joe Biden and history-making @VP

Kamala Harris,” The WGA East tweeted today.

"But while democracy can be periodically delayed,

It can never be permanently defeated."

“As a country, today we will celebrate the inauguration of a new president on a stage built by IATSE union members,” IATSE tweeted. “Today the labor movement is uniting for a victory they delivered by electing pro-worker and pro-union politicians. Today is the first step on the road to recovery for workers in need of support. We celebrate having a partner in the White House who will create a national strategy to bring the pandemic under control and put the arts back to work. Welcome President Joe Biden.”

“Today is the first step on the road to recovery for workers in need of support,” Actors’ Equity said via Twitter. “We celebrate having a partner in the White House who will create a national strategy to bring the pandemic under control and put the arts back to work. Welcome President Joe Biden.”

AFM Local 802, the musicians union in New York City, tweeted that “Local 802 and the entire labor movement celebrate Inauguration Day. Time to work together for justice, equity and recovery! Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!”

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the parent union of Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399, tweeted: “Today, Teamsters congratulate President Joe Biden. and our first woman, first Black, first South Asian Vice President Kamala Harris. We look forward to a new day of repairing and healing America with good jobs, strong unions and dignity for working families.”