Impeachment Article Against Donald Trump To Be Delivered To Senate On Monday, Signaling Start Of Trial

Chuck Schumer said that an Article of Impeachment against former President Donald Trump will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, meaning that a trial could start as soon as next week.

On the floor of the Senate, Schumer, the new majority leader, said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had informed him of the plans. Trump was impeached for the second time last week on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

“Now I have heard some of my Republican colleagues argue that this trial would be unconstitutional because Donald Trump is no longer in office, an argument that has been roundly repudiated, debunked, by hundreds of constitutional scholars,” Schumer said.

The delivery of the article triggers a process for a Senate trial. It’s unclear when it will begin. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has proposed a delay to mid-February to give Trump’s legal team time to prepare.

“There will be a trial,” Schumer said.

Schumer also rejected McConnell’s request that Democrats retain the legislative filibuster, something that means that major legislation requires a 60-vote threshold to proceed. McConnell and Schumer are trying to reach an agreement on rules for the new Senate, complicated by the fact that the chamber is split between the parties 50-50.