‘I’m Your Woman’: Read The Screenplay For Julia Hart & Jordan Horowitz’s Amazon Crime Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Crime kings may have graced the screen in a number of cinema’s greatest titles but director Julia Hart flips the script to spotlight the women behind the gritty antiheroes with I’m Your Woman.

Written by Hart and husband and Oscar-nominated La La Land scribe Jordan Horowitz, I’m Your Woman follows Jean (Rachel Brosnahan), a suburban housewife who lives a seemingly easy life supported by her husband Eddie’s (Bill Heck) career as a thief. Life takes a turn for the worst when Eddie betrays his partners, sending Jean and her baby off on a perilous journey under the supervision and safekeeping of Eddie’s old friend Cal (Arinzé Kene).

But even in the company of Cal and his wife Teri (Marsha Stephanie Blake), Jean and her child are far from safe. Teri and Jean team up to get to the bottom of things, taking matters into their own hands. James McMenamin, Marceline Hugot and Frankie Faison also star.

I’m Your Woman kicked off the 34th annual AFI Fest in October ahead of its December bow on Amazon Prime Video. Deadline’s Pete Hammond lauded the Amazon Studios flick, noting it “has surprising relevance for today.” He also praised Brosnahan for her performance, which takes the Emmy winner beyond the world of Mrs. Maisel. “And you have to really give her props for sharing the screen with a baby for much of the running time,” he wrote, “a feat she pulls off effortlessly.”