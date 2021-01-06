IFC Films Acquires Feature Comedy ‘Last Call’ Starring Bruce Dern, Jeremy Piven & Taryn Manning

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has picked up the U.S. and Canada rights to Paolo Pilladi’s comedy Last Call, which the filmmaker directed, produced and co-wrote. IFC is eyeing a theatrical release this year.

Pic follows Mick, played by Jeremy Piven, who is a local success story and real estate developer. He returns home to his offbeat blue collar Irish neighborhood in the shadows of Philadelphia for a funeral and is obligated to stay to ensure his parents’ ailing family business gets back on course. Amidst all of this, he grows closer to his childhood crush (Taryn Manning) who is also back in town, while enduring the constant ridicule from his old hometown crew. As Mick begins to reconnect with the neighborhood he grew up in, he finds himself at a crossroads when forced to either raze or resurrect the family bar.

The movie also stars two-time Oscar nominee Bruce Dern, as well as Jamie Kennedy, Raging Bull Oscar nominee Cathy Moriarty, Jack McGee, Zach McGowan and Cheri Oteri. Also producing is DJ Dodd, Taryn Manning, Zach McGowan, Ante Novakovic, Jeremy Piven, and Rob Simmons.

“IFC is the ideal home for this film,” Pilladi said. “We’re thrilled to share this comedic peek into an eclectic neighborhood undergoing painful gentrification, which was brought alive by our legendary ensemble”.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ Director of Acquisitions Aijah Keith with Executive Producer and Writer, Greg Lingo on behalf of the filmmakers.

IFC ended 2020 with $5.7M, and was one of the very few film distributors to release feature product during the pandemic when most of the major chains were closed down between mid-March and late August.