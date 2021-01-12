ICM Partners Signs ‘Dora The Explorer’, ‘Santiago Of The Seas’ Duo Valerie Walsh Valdes & Leslie Valdes

EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners has signed Valerie Walsh Valdes and Leslie Valdes and will represent the couple, who co-created and executive produce Nick Jr.’s Santiago of the Seas, in all areas.

Valerie is most known for co-creating and executive producing Nickelodeon’s iconic children series Dora The Explorer. She has also served to co-create and executive produce spinoffs Go, Diego, Go and Dora And Friends. She is currently developing a reboot of Dora the Explorer.

As a showrunner, Valerie has produced more than 300 half hours of animated television, seen in over 150 countries, and translated into 30 languages. Additionally, she has won a Peabody Award for Outstanding Children’s Programming, multiple NAACP Image Awards, Imagen Awards and Parent’s Choice Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards.

Leslie kicked off his television professional career as a staff writer for Dora the Explorer. He also served as the head writer and producer of Disney Junior’s The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. He has also written for The Backyardigans, Handy Manny, and for Simon & Schuster’s Spotlight imprint, where he’s published 10 children’s books.

At Peach Blossom Media, Leslie co-developed and served as head writer for the interactive TV series Olive and the Rhyme Rescue Crew! He also co-developed and wrote the pilot for the animated series Shapes.

Additionally, Leslie co-wrote the adaptation of the live Dora the Explorer musical, The City of Lost Toys, which had extended run at Radio City Music Hall.

They are represented by Fred Toczek at Felker Toczek Suddleson & Abramson LLP.