ICM Partners Signs Jim Sturgess

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Sturgess has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

The London-based actor, known for constantly embodying a wide range of characters, is currently shooting the second season of the Apple series Home Before Dark, a small-town mystery in which he stars opposite Brooklynn Prince.

HIs breakthrough role in Julie Taymor’s musical drama Across the Universe launched his career and he went on to star in several critically acclaimed films including starring opposite Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson in period drama The Other Boleyn Girl, and playing the lead role opposite Kevin Spacey as an MIT math whiz who takes down a Vegas casino in 21 .

He next starred opposite Colin Farrell and Saoirse Ronan as a Polish prisoner of war in Peter Weir’s film The Way Back. He also starred opposite Tom Hanks and Halle Berry in the epic sci-fi fiction film Cloud Atlas, directed by The Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer.

Other credits include The Best Offer directed by Giuseppe Tornatore opposite Geoffrey Rush, Electric Slide, Geostorm opposite Gerard Butler.

He continues to be represented by Hanson Jacobson Teller Hoberman Newman Warren Richman Rush Kaller & Gellman.