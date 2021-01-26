ICM Partners Promotes 14 Agents Across Divisions In L.A. & New York

ICM Partners has announced the promotion of 14 agents – seven from 2020 and seven from 2021 – across a number of divisions including concerts, TV production, literature and talent.

“Today we celebrate the right of passage from coordinator to agent for 14 hardworking ambitious, and intellectually curious women and men, who have earned their promotions,” said Kevin Crotty and Sloan Harris, Co-Presidents of ICM Partners. “We have so many home grown success stories at ICM Partners, and we are confident that among this new group of agents, many will follow in those successful footsteps.”

The promotions also come cross both Los Angeles and New York offices and are effective immediately.

Read more about the newly-promoted agents below.

Katie Baral (Digital) joined ICM Partners in 2016 as an assistant in the Concerts department. She then transferred to the Global Branded division, where she was promoted to Coordinator in 2018. With the growth of emerging platforms, Baral began developing content creators’ media businesses, and formally moved to the Digital department in August 2020. She works with such talent as Sienna Mae Gomez, The Wright Brothers and Peloton’s Tunde Oyeneyin. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Katie graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Communications and a minor in Digital Studies

Sam Barickman (Theater) was promoted to agent in July 2020. He previously served as coordinator in the department after being selected for ICM’s Agent Trainee program in 2018. In this role he has had the pleasure of collaborating on clients including Stephen Trask, Yael Farber and Eboni Booth. Sam joined ICM in early 2016 as an assistant in the Theater department and worked closely with clients such as Jeremy O. Harris, Taibi Magar and Antoinette Nwandu. Before ICM, Sam trained mainly in non-profit theatrical producing at Actors Theater of Louisville, Steppenwolf Theatre

Company, and Goodman Theatre. He received his B.A. from Kenyon College with dual degrees in Drama and French Literature.

Sam Bartlett (Concerts) was promoted to agent in February 2020 and handles live concert bookings for ICM’s Adult Contemporary and Comedy rosters in clubs, theaters, and amphitheaters. He was promoted to Coordinator in 2018 after being selected for ICM’s Agent Trainee Program in 2016. Bartlett joined the New York office in 2014. A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, Bartlett graduated from Southern Methodist University in 2013 with dual degrees in Business Management and Piano/Organ Performance.

Branden Berger (Concerts) was promoted to agent in October 2020. As an agent in the comedy touring department, Berger books some of the agency’s top touring comedians in clubs, colleges, and theaters nation-wide. In addition, he recently has been booking clients for virtual shows and drive-ins. Berger had been coordinator in the Concerts department since 2018. He began his agency career at ICM in 2015 after graduating from Boston University. Starting in the mailroom, Berger went on to join the talent department assisting agents in both TV and Motion Picture, where he was later selected for ICM’s Agent Trainee Program.

Zach Hardin (TV Production) was promoted to agent in January 2020. In a time with increasingly less separation between the television and feature business, Hardin helps bridge the gap with ICM’s line producers, seeking out opportunities for clients who have traditionally focused on one medium. He has helped secure jobs on shows such as Apple’s After Party, Amazon’s Lightyears, HBO’s Insecure, and FX’s Dave. Hardin became a TV Literary Coordinator in 2017 after being selected for the Agent Trainee Program in 2016. Prior to that he worked in the TV Literary and Talent departments, and he began his ICM career in the mailroom in 2015. Originally from Indianapolis, IN, he graduated from Kenyon College with a degree in English.

Jake Houston (Branded Entertainment) joined ICM Partners in February 2016 as a mailroom floater. He became assistant to Carol Goll, Partner and Head of Global Branded Entertainment in April 2016, and was promoted to Branded Entertainment coordinator in October 2018. Jake graduated from Tulane University in 2014.

Ferguson Hiett (Concerts) was promoted to agent in February 2020. He books the West Coast and the South for the department’s roster of musicians and has been instrumental in building ICM’s College Music Booking Department. Hiett joined ICM Partners in 2013 as an assistant to Head of Worldwide Music Rob Prinz and was promoted to coordinator in 2018, helping launch tours for Jerry Seinfeld, Celine Dion, Bob Seger, Alice In Chains, Kamasi Washington and many others. He is originally from Seattle, WA where he attended the University of Washington majoring in Music Business/Communications.

Kyle Jaeger (Lit with a focus on Writers) started as an intern at ICM Partners in 2015 before returning to join the mailroom staff full-time. He worked as an assistant in the Production and Literary divisions before becoming Lit coordinator in 2018, a position he held for over two years. Originally from New York City, Kyle is a graduate of Northwestern University.

Chad Kojouri (Non-scripted) joined ICM Partners in March 2018 as an assistant to Michael Kagan, Partner and Head of International Television and Media. He was promoted to coordinator in December 2018. Prior to ICM Partners, Chad spent three years working as an assistant in the literary department at Management 360.

Jimmy Martin (Talent) joined ICM in 2015 as an assistant in the talent department before being promoted to coordinator in 2018. Prior to joining ICM, he began his career at Abrams agency. He is from Chicago, IL and graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champagne with an International Business degree.

Ariel Meislin (Lit with a focus on Directors) was promoted to agent in January 2020. She represents filmmakers and directors in both film and television and gravitates towards working with multi-hyphenate women with singular and specific voices. Meislin started at ICM Partners in the mailroom and spent a year as an assistant to the co-head of the Motion Picture Literary department before being promoted to coordinator. She grew up between Israel and New York City, and graduated from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Drama.

Sara Shapiro (Concerts) was promoted to agent in February 2020. She books the Midwest for the Adult Contemporary and Comedy Touring Departments and her clients include the podcasts We Met At Acme, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, LadyGang, and Here to Make Friends. She was named Coordinator in 2018 after joining the Concerts department in 2014. Originally from Connecticut, Shapiro graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2014 with a degree in Political Science and a minor in Journalism.

Jennifer Simpson (Publications & Podcasts) joined ICM as an assistant in the Publications department in 2016. She was promoted to coordinator in 2018 to handle audio and serial rights on behalf of ICM clients. She will work across the Publications and Podcasts departments to service clients in the podcast, original audio, audiobook and serial markets. She grew up in London, England, and graduated from Duke University with a degree in Art History.

Andrianna Yeatts (Publications) joined the ICM Partners publications department as an assistant in 2017. Originally from San Diego, she holds a B.A. in English and Political Science from Vanderbilt University and attended the Columbia Publishing Course. Her clients write fiction and nonfiction, and their books range widely in style and subject matter.