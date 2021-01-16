Ice-T Updates Dr. Dre Brain Aneurysm Condition: “Home, Safe And Looking Good”

Ice-T reports that rapper/producer Dr. Dre is “home, safe and looking good” after a FaceTiming session on Friday.

Earlier this month, Dr. Dre was hospitalized in intensive care with a brain aneurysm at Los Angeles’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. But the 55-year-old Dre is now on the road to recovery. He suffered the brain aneurysm on Jan. 5 at his Pacific Palisades, Calif. home.

Ice-T, one of the stars of television’s Law & Order: SVU series, was upbeat in his latest Twitter message on Dr. Dre’s condition. He had been keeping fans aware of the situation all week.

“Update: Just FaceTimed with @dredre He just made it home. Safe and looking good,” he said in a Friday tweet.

Doctors will continue investigating what triggered the condition for Dr. Dre, but reports indicate the outcome is not expected to be dire.