‘I Can See Your Voice’ Renewed For Season 2 By Fox

I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE: L-R: Secret voices "Stylist," "Football Player," "Golfer," "Mathlete," "Counselor" and "Rock Climber" in the series premiere episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE airing Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: Michael Becker / FOX.

Fox has renewed its hit music guessing game show I Can See Your Voice for a second season. Ken Jeong will return as host and executive producer for Season 2, which will air on 2021 on Fox. Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton also will be back as permanent celebrity detectives.

I Can See Your Voice marked one of the network’s top-rated debuts in the 2020 season. The series averaged a 1.3/7 among Adults 18-49 in Live+7 in Season 1, making it the #1-t new entertainment program of the 2020-21 season among Adults 18-34 and Teens, according to Nielsen. The series delivers 6.0 million multiplatform viewers, +52% vs. Live+SD.

“I Can See Your Voice is such a deeply fun and genuinely suspenseful show, with the amazing Ken Jeong at the heart of it,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment. “We are so grateful to our producers, James McKinlay and Craig Plestis, along with the entire crew, who brought this show to life and are working to make Season Two even bigger and better.”

In the show which is based on a South Korean format, Jeong and Bailon-Houghton join a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians and pop culture experts, and a musical superstar to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant attempts to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a mystifying lip synch challenge, interrogation and a series of clues. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration – or a totally hilarious train wreck. Season One featured celebrity guests Joel McHale, Niecy Nash, Rick Springfield, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Katharine McPhee, among others.

Season 1 is available on Fox Entertainment’s streaming platform Tubi, On Demand, Fox Now and on Hulu.

I Can See Your Voice is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. James McKinlay, Craig Plestis and Ken Jeong serve as executive producers. McKinlay also serves as showrunner.