‘Hush Money’ Podcast Hosts Nicole Lapin & Jason Feifer Ink Development Deal With Critical Content

EXCLUSIVE: Television personality and money expert Nicole Lapin and Entrepreneur magazine editor-in-chief Jason Feifer have entered into a development deal with Tom Forman’s independent content studio Critical Content to expand their brand of entertaining money content into television.

Lapin and Feifer are the hosts of popular iHeartRadio podcast Hush Money, which was just picked up for a third season. The talk show tackles taboo money subjects offering accessible financial advice during these uncertain times. The duo plan to continue to develop fun financial shows based on their Hush Money IP both on camera and off.

Lapin is the New York Times bestselling author of Rich Bitch, Boss Bitch and Becoming Super Woman. She is the host of the business reality competition show Hatched, and previously was an anchor on CNN, CNBC and Bloomberg.

Feifer is the editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine and the author of Mr. Nice Guy, which he wrote with his wife Jennifer Miller, that is currently being developed for television by Gaspin Media. He has been an editor at Men’s Health, Fast Company, Maxim, and Boston magazine. In addition to being the co-host of Hush Money, Feifer also hosts Pessimists Archives and Problem Solvers.

Lapin and Feifer are both repped by ICM Partners.