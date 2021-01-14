Hulu & Duplass Brothers Search For Sasquatch In Documentary Series

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu is continuing to ramp up its original documentary push with a three-part series about Bigfoot from the Duplass Brothers and Lorena director Joshua Rofé.

The streamer has ordered Sasquatch, which investigates rumors of a bizarre twenty-five-year old triple homicide said to be the work of a mythical creature.

The series will launch this spring.

Rofé, who directed Amazon’s doc series on the Lorena Bobbitt case, will direct the series and will exec produce alongside Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, and Mel Eslyn of Duplass Brothers Productions, Steven Berger of Number 19, David Holthouse and Zach Cregger. M. Elizabeth Hughes produces.

It is the latest documentary series from Mark and Jay Duplass, who are behind Netflix’s Wild Wild Country and Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist. Their four-part series The Lady and the Dale, which tells the story of Elizabeth Carmichael and the Twentieth Century Motor Car Corporation, will launch on HBO at the end of this month.

Sasquatch is the latest original documentary project for Hulu, which recently launched 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez as well as the Emmy nominated Minding The Gap, I Am Greta, Hillary and Taste The Nation with Padma Lakshmi. Upcoming docs include Kid90, Planet Sex and a film about WeWork.