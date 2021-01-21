Hugh Grant In Talks For Guy Ritchie & Jason Statham’s STX & Miramax Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: We also hear today that Hugh Grant is in talks to join Guy Ritche’s latest action thriller formerly known as Five Eyes at Miramax and STX. The deal is not done yet.

Grant would join Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett and Cary Elwes. Grant recently worked with Ritchie on Miramax/STX’s The Gentleman which made over $115M. Grant is coming off raves for his performance opposite Nicole Kidman in HBO’s The Undoing, for which he just received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series of Movie Made For Television.

Ritchie directs and is producing the film from a screenplay written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies (The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man), with revisions by Ritchie. Atkinson will also produce. Bill Block is producing for Miramax, which is also fully financing the film, and STX acquired worldwide rights and will distribute directly in the US, UK and Ireland and in the rest of the world through its network of international distribution partners.

The feature follows MI6 guns-and-steel agent (Statham) who is recruited by global intelligence alliance ‘Five Eyes’ to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert, Fortune sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all of his charm, ingenuity and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker. Pic is eyeing a February start in Turkey.

Grant is repped by CAA.