HRTS Announces New Officers, Board Members, Advisors; CEO Melissa Grego Reups

Hollywood Radio and Television Society announced newly elected executive officers, board members and newly appointed advisory council members on Wednesday.

The organization, which bills itself as the “industry’s premier information and networking forum,” elected the following officers to two-year terms: Warner Bros. Television’s Odetta Watkins as president, UTA partner Dan Erlij as chairperson of the board, HBO Head of Drama Programming Francesca Orsi as vice president, Fox EVP Drama Programming Charlie Andrews as secretary and Exile Content CEO Alejandro Uribe as treasurer.

HRTS also announced Melissa Grego has reupped as CEO. Grego joined HRTS in 2017 and quickly made her mark, working with the Officers and Directors to grow the organization into a resource and community supporting every career level.

Grego, along with outgoing president and WME partner Marc Korman, created an advisory council tapping the expertise of long-serving board members; released its first Diversity and Inclusion Resource Guide, highlighting opportunities at dozens of HRTS Corporate Member companies and partner organizations; launched virtual events including its new signature Brown Bag with the Board series and first Virtual Newsmaker Luncheon, to connect and support HRTS members around the world in the face of the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been my great honor to work alongside Melissa Grego,” said Korman, citing their “shared vision to transform HRTS.” He added, “I’m so proud of the work that we’ve done to make HRTS a community that is inclusive of all people working in TV and entertainment.”

Said Grego: “I’m so honored to continue to serve this great organization with our incredibly accomplished, inspiring and committed board and advisory council. Throughout the challenges of 2020 in particular, the unwavering support of everyone who is part of HRTS has enabled us to be nimble and broaden our reach in new and powerful ways. I look forward to kicking off a fresh New Year with the exciting contributions of our new board m,embers.”

Since 1947, HRTS has provided a forum for fostering conversation and community through regularly scheduled events, a thriving mentorship program and other initiatives in Los Angeles, New York City and around the world.