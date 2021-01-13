How To Watch House Impeachment Hearing On TV & Online

It was just 13 months ago that the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power in the Ukraine phone-call scandal and the Russia investigation. He was acquitted in a Senate trial weeks later. Not that there’s been much news here or around the world since, but the Democrat-controlled House is meeting Wednesday to vote on a new article of impeachment against POTUS 45.

This time, the House is voting to impeach Trump on grounds of “incitement of insurrection” over his role in last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol. It would be the first time a U.S. president is impeached twice. If convicted by the Senate, Trump could be disqualified from running for public office again.

Many news outlets did not provide details of their coverage plans for Wednesday, but here is what we know:

You can watch a livestream here on Deadline. Check it out above.

CNN is taking down its paywall for a free livestream from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. ET, so the hearing can be viewed for free at its website and app. CBS News also is providing a livestream on its digital outlets and on YouTube.

Cable news nets Fox News Channel and MSNBC also are expected to go live with their coverage on TV, the internet and their apps. Social-networking outlets including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube also will provide live coverage.

Elsewhere, PBS NewsHour will air The Second Impeachment of President Trump, A PBS NewsHour Special starting at 9 a.m. ET, which will include live coverage of the proceedings. Managing editor Judy Woodruff will anchor the programming with contributions from White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and guests. The coverage will extend to PBS NewsHour’s digital and social platforms.

We’ll update this post as we hear from other networks.