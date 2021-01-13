‘How To Get Away With Murder,’ ‘The Chi’ Actor Behzad Dabu Signs With A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: A3 Artists Agency will represent actor Behzad Dabu.

Dabu appeared as Simon Drake on How To Get Away with Murder. In the ABC series, Dabu’s character can be seen clashing with the group of interns studying under Viola Davis’ Annalise Keating.

He also appeared in five episodes of Lena Waithe’s Showtime series, The Chi. Dabu played Amir. His additional credits include The Lion Guard, Dealbreakers, The Good Place and Chicago P.D.

Dabu continues to be managed by Artists First.