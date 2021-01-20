Hollywood Reacts To President Joe Biden & VP Kamala Harris Inauguration: Oprah Winfrey, Mayim Bialik, George Takei, Bill Maher, More

Doug Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave to spectators arrive for the Inauguration Day ceremony of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris held at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 2021. President-elect Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States at noon on Inauguration Day.

Hollywood has taken to Twitter to voice its support for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they were sworn in as the 46th president and 49th vice president of the United States. Also capturing much attention and praise is Amanda Gorman, the youngest poet ever to speak at a presidential inauguration, and her poem “The Hill We Climb.”

Reactions are a mix of relief, excitement and renewed hope in what, for many, was a turbulent four years, as well as joy over Harris as the first woman and first person of color to serve as vice president.

Hollywood’s Unions Celebrate Inauguration Of President Joe Biden & VP Kamala Harris: “Most Pro-Union President” & “Partner In The White House’

Oprah Winfrey wrote: “Decency and compassion restored. Hallelujah!! President @JoeBiden” followed by four images of the American flag.

Winfrey noted Harris’ history-making day as not only the first woman to hold the VP role, but also the First African American and South Asian American to do so. “In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world. Vice President @KamalaHarris”, Winfrey wrote.

In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world. Vice President @KamalaHarris 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nwsokkD3cY — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 20, 2021

Big Bang Theory alumna Mayim Balik tweeted: “We did it. In so many ways. We, the people.”

Bill Maher celebrated Inauguration Day, and a birthday. “What a great day for America! And when you think about it, for the entire world, and maybe in time, worlds beyond…but enough about my birthday, congrats to Biden and Harris! (And thanks to everybody who sent birthday wishes!)”

What a great day for America! And when you think about it, for the entire world, and maybe in time, worlds beyond…but enough about my birthday, congrats to Biden and Harris! (And thanks to everybody who sent birthday wishes!) — Bill Maher (@billmaher) January 20, 2021

Gorman’s beautifully written poem “The Hill We Climb” garnered universal praise, even prompting a Twitter exchange between Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gorman on her references to Miranda’s hit musical Hamilton.

Thx @Lin_Manuel ! Did you catch the 2 @HamiltonMusical references in the inaugural poem? I couldn’t help myself! https://t.co/22UTKkGTLq — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 20, 2021

Winfrey also praised Gorman, writing “I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I.”

I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I. pic.twitter.com/I5HLE0qbPs — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 20, 2021

More reactions follow below:

Congratulations to our new President @JoeBiden and VP @KamalaHarris We know you will do your best to make America good again. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 20, 2021

“We must reject a culture where facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.” — President Biden — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 20, 2021

Joseph R. Biden Jr. is the 46th President of the United States. Democracy exhales. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 20, 2021

I knew I’d be relieved, but good Lord, I didn’t realize the weight on my heart and soul was so heavy until it was just now lifted.

Praise God and

God Bless #PresidentBiden pic.twitter.com/li8LY0W6db — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) January 20, 2021

THANK GOD.

THANK. GOD.

#46 — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) January 20, 2021

In my lifetime, I’m not sure where the best Inauguration speech falls, by I am positive I just heard the most important inaugural speech of my lifetime just now. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 20, 2021

It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone. pic.twitter.com/pphzCdsWIR — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 20, 2021