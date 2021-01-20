Click to Skip Ad
Joe Biden Pledges To End America's "Uncivil War" In Inaugural Speech - Watch
Hollywood Reacts To President Joe Biden & VP Kamala Harris Inauguration: Oprah Winfrey, Mayim Bialik, George Takei, Bill Maher, More

Doug Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave to spectators arrive for the Inauguration Day ceremony of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris held at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 2021. President-elect Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States at noon on Inauguration Day. Anthony Behar/AP

Hollywood has taken to Twitter to voice its support for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they were sworn in as the 46th president and 49th vice president of the United States. Also capturing much attention and praise is Amanda Gorman, the youngest poet ever to speak at a presidential inauguration, and her poem “The Hill We Climb.”

Reactions are a mix of relief, excitement and renewed hope in what, for many, was a turbulent four years, as well as joy over Harris as the first woman and first person of color to serve as vice president.

Hollywood’s Unions Celebrate Inauguration Of President Joe Biden &amp; VP Kamala Harris: “Most Pro-Union President” & “Partner In The White House’

Oprah Winfrey wrote: “Decency and compassion restored. Hallelujah!! President @JoeBiden” followed by four images of the American flag.

Winfrey noted Harris’ history-making day as not only the first woman to hold the VP role, but also the First African American and South Asian American to do so. “In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world. Vice President @KamalaHarris”, Winfrey wrote.

Big Bang Theory alumna Mayim Balik tweeted: “We did it. In so many ways. We, the people.”

Bill Maher celebrated Inauguration Day, and a birthday. “What a great day for America! And when you think about it, for the entire world, and maybe in time, worlds beyond…but enough about my birthday, congrats to Biden and Harris! (And thanks to everybody who sent birthday wishes!)”

Gorman’s beautifully written poem “The Hill We Climb” garnered universal praise, even prompting a Twitter exchange between Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gorman on her references to Miranda’s hit musical Hamilton.

Winfrey also praised Gorman, writing “I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I.”

More reactions follow below:

