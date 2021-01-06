Hollywood Reacts To Wild Day In America: Mob Storms Capitol, Dems Win Senate, 25th Amendment Chatter & More

A notable day for Americans, January 6th, 2021 was an emotional rollercoaster that kicked off with historic wins of the Georgia elections and later featured the dangerous riots surrounding the Electoral College Certification on Capitol Hill.

Like many Georgia residents, Hollywood figures rejoiced early Wednesday morning as Raphael Warnock declared victory over Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. Jon Ossoff won over opponent David Perdue later on Wednesday afternoon, handing Democrats control over the Senate.

Upon the success in the Georgia elections, a number of Hollywood stars and notable names – from Wanda Sykes to Mark Ruffalo to Kerry Washington, reveled in the results. Many praised Stacey Abramas for her efforts to mobilize voters to cast their ballots for Warnock and Ossoff, as she had previously done for the President-elect during the November 2020 election.

.@staceyabrams is a real superhero. Once again saving us all. pic.twitter.com/rOEFUM63Hs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

Senator Elect Reverend Raphael Warnock. ❤️ https://t.co/wHc7cFUCah — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 6, 2021

Has the Mitch McConnell, “You About to Lose Yo Job” jawn, dropped yet? — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 6, 2021

Wednesday, however took a grim turn, as riots by Donald Trump supporters broke out to disrupt the Electoral College Certification, which would verify Biden’s election success. What was set to be an uninterrupted counting process by members of Congress became a violent and dangerous demonstration that saw government officials abruptly evacuated and at least two people injured on the scene.

For a number of Hollywood figures, the high feelings of excitement and hope quickly shifted into those of embarrassment, disgust and rage. Reacting to coverage of the Electoral College ceremony, stars including Issa Rae, Olivia Munn and Matthew Cherry called out Trump supporters’ behavior and law enforcement’s less-aggressive treatment of MAGA protestors, citing white privilege. Many also invoked the 25th amendment and called for Trump, who told the Capitol Hill demonstrators “we love you” and “very special,” to be impeached, again.

See the reactions to the Capitol Hill riots below.

Truly disgusted. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 6, 2021

So, are we completely out of rubber bullets and tear gas? — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 6, 2021

It's all BS. Look now at the face of lawlessness, look at this willful ignorance, remember these people. They are the enemies of democracy. https://t.co/19Xa8PsuQX — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

Just think of the carnage had they not been white. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 6, 2021

So many people enabled this. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 6, 2021

These guys are engaging in hand-to-hand combat with police after storming the US Capitol. In other news, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Rayshard Brooks, Aura Rosser, Stephon Clark, Botham Jean, Alton Sterling and Eric Garner are all dead. pic.twitter.com/URn8w3Y88m — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) January 6, 2021

This was the US Capitol during the BLM protests and this is it today. pic.twitter.com/BhpZd6pw8e — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) January 6, 2021

The way they would have dropped a whole bomb on the capitol if this was us. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 6, 2021

Ain't nary a tank, riot shield, or rubber bullet to be seen. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 6, 2021

anyone who helps him should resign. … why would they? they're helping him — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) January 6, 2021

If these rioters were mainly Black or Muslim, the police would be behaving in a far more aggressive way. Incredible to see how calmly they are treating such an appalling assault on US democracy. #USCapitol — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 6, 2021

Republicans, Impeach Donald Trump. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 6, 2021

Impeach and Remove him. NOW. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 6, 2021

Impeach him right now — Dylan O'Brien (@dylanobrien) January 6, 2021

Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Immediately. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) January 6, 2021

We need to speedily impeach him for inciting violence against the nation. He must be stained for life and can never run again. Then remove him from the WH immediately. He’s a traitor. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 6, 2021

Trump must be impeached and removed from office tomorrow. To protect our country so he will be barred from holding office ever again.#IMPEACH — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) January 6, 2021

It’s time for the 25th AMENDMENT, SECTION 4. 🇺🇸 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 6, 2021

And then Trump supporters stormed the Capital and the Republican Party STILL did nothing… #25thAmendment — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 6, 2021

25th Amendment. — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) January 6, 2021

Domestic terrorism happening in DC and at the Capitol is unfortunately not surprising at all because… America. And because Trump and the entire GOP party have been inciting and stoking violence and now they are instigating an insurrection and a coup. Invoke the 25th amendment. — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) January 6, 2021

25th amendment.

he has lost/abandoned his ability to Govern

… watching 📺 TV. https://t.co/TtF6M7wK7l — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 6, 2021