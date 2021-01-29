SAG-AFTRA, Producers Guild & Advertisers Lift Recommended SoCal Production Pause Effective Feb. 1

The recommendation to temporarily halt commercial and independent film production in Southern California, issued on January 3 by SAG-AFTRA, the Producers Guild and the Joint Policy Committee of the advertising industry, has been lifted, effective Monday, February 1.

In a joint statement Thursday, the organizations said the move is consistent with the expiration of the pause recommendation by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and the strengthening of a number of provisions of a Los Angeles County Health Order including the elimination of testing exemptions for short duration productions.

“While commercial and independent production may return to Southern California at this time,” they said, “the parties maintain that film and television productions must abide by the industry-issued Covid safety protocols and will continue to monitor and consider orders or recommendations issued by the Public Health Department. Additionally, SAG-AFTRA and the JPC will move forward with reviewing commercial productions to help ensure that safety on set is maintained for members and industry personnel.”

The PGA’s Production Safety Task Force has published a comprehensive safety guide for producers as they go back to work titled “Covid Safety Protocols for Producing Independent Productions.” Those guidelines offer a detailed recommendation of the steps independent producers should take to help secure the safety of cast and crew during the Covid-19 pandemic, serving as a resource for independent producers to help navigate the existing guidelines and rules set by the industry’s studios, unions and guilds.