DGA Says Industry’s Covid-19 Protocols “Have Been Largely Effective”, Though Holiday Production Hiatus May Continue As Pandemic Peaks In L.A.

The Directors Guild of America told its members Tuesday that the industry’s Covid-19 protocols “have been largely effective in catching infected individuals before they are contagious, and limiting the potential spread on set.” Still, the DGA said it is working with employers who wish to extend their year-end holiday hiatus while the pandemic peaks in Southern California and across the country.

In late December, the L.A. County Department of Public Health urged the film and TV industry “to strongly consider pausing work for a few weeks during this catastrophic surge in Covid cases.” Most entertainment productions have since indicated they would remain on hiatus in Southern California until the second or third week of January, if not later.

Here’s the DGA’s latest communique with its members today: