‘Holidate’ & ‘The Christmas Chronicles’ Sequel Draw Big Numbers For Netflix As Streamer Talks Up ‘The Crown’ S4 Figures

Netflix’s Christmas push has paid off it seems, drawing big numbers for two of its festive titles – and The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.

The streamer revealed that Emma Roberts’ Holidate was watched by 68M households in its first 28 days, while Kurt Russell’s The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two was watched by 61M.

They are the latest feature film figures released by the streamer, which said that George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky was set to be watched by 72M in the same period and We Can Be Heroes had a projected audience of 53M.

Animated feature Over the Moon, directed by Glen Keane, was watched by 43M, with the streamer saying that the film had “high levels of rewatching” and Just Another Christmas, the Brazilian original holiday film starring Leandro Hassum was watched by 26M households since its launch.

Separately, Netflix claimed that more households watched season four of The Crown in its first 28 days than each of the prior seasons. The streamer, however, didn’t break out season four viewing figures but said that more than 100M households had watched the Left Bank-produced drama since its debut.

Last January, it claimed that the royal drama was watched by 21M households in its first four weeks with a total of 72M households having watched since 2016.

Other international viewing figures include Korean-language horror series Sweet Home, which was watched by 22M and Alice in Borderland, a sci-fi thriller from Japan, that secured 18M.

This comes after it revealed earlier today that French heist drama was a breakout hit with a projection of 70M households set to watch.