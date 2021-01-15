‘High Maintenance’ Not Returning For Season 5 At HBO

After four seasons, HBO’s pot-themed comedy series High Maintenance has come to an end, Deadline has confirmed.

“Co-creators Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair have decided to take a break from producing High Maintenance to pursue other projects,” HBO said in a statement. “We look forward to hearing what they come up with next.”

The season 4 finale aired on April 3, 2020.

High Maintenance centered around The Guy, a marijuana dealer played by Sinclair, and told a variety of stories about New York lives.

The critically praised series, which made the leap from the web to TV, had been an unlikely success story. It painted a uniquely authentic portrait of New York with empathy and insight, telling amusing, surprising, sometimes moving and always poignant tales of denizens who are usually just faces on the crowded sidewalks of Brooklyn.

Blichfeld, Sinclair and Russell Gregory executive produced. Willy Friedman, Gwen Bialic and Emi Irikawa produced.

Deadline’s sister pub TVLine was first to report the news.