‘Hidden Pacific’ Distributor Principal Media Names Ex-Playboy Global TV Chief Gary Rosenson As CEO

Gary Rosenson, who was formerly President of Global Television at Playboy Enterprises, has joined distributor Principal Media as Chief Executive.

Rosenson most recently ran GR Media Advisors, which was focused on helping media companies navigate the world of SVOD, AVOD and linear networks via traditional and emerging digital platforms.

He is joined at the company, which also distributes projects such as Million Dollar House Hunters, Snoop Dogg Smoke Out and The Godfathers of Hardcore, by Melanie Torres as SVP of Worldwide Distribution.

Torres was previously Vice President of Global Sales at GRB Entertainment and before that worked at A+E Networks. Separately, former Shine exec Daniel Boluarte has been promoted to SVP, Business Development.

Torres and Boluarte report to Rosenson.

“For the past 15 years, Principal Media has built an incredibly robust global program sales business. Now, the company is leveraging its solid foundation in content distribution to expand into building and representing fast channels around the world,” said Rosenson. “I couldn’t be more excited to work with Melanie, Daniel and the whole team during this pivotal time in the company’s evolution. I look forward to revealing more about our plans and partnerships in the near future.”