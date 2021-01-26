‘Her Name Is Knight’ Series Adaptation Of Yasmin Angoe Novel In Works By Endeavor Content & Ink Factory In 7-Figure Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content and Ink Factory are developing and co-producing a series adaptation of Yasmin Angoe’s anticipated debut novel Her Name Is Knight. The seven-figure deal was brokered by UTA in a competitive situation.

Her Name Is Knight revolves around Nena Knight, codename Echo, a highly trained assassin for The Tribe – a clandestine international organization dedicated to the protection and advancement of the peoples and countries of Africa around the world. Her Name Is Knight is a propulsive character story and action thriller driven by retribution, passion, strength — and coming to terms with your own true self, regardless of what anyone calls you.

A first-generation Ghanian-American, Angoe won the 2020 Sisters in Crime Eleanor Taylor Bland Award for emerging writers of color for Her Name Is Knight while she was still in the process of writing the novel. The book is told in dual timelines between protagonist Nena Knight’s childhood in Ghana, where she escaped the horrors that abounded at every turn, and the present, where she avenges her family’s death while falling in love with someone on the “right” side of the law.

Layne Eskridge, who’s under a deal with Endeavor Content, and Ink Factory’s Michele Wolkoff are executive producers.

Megha Parekh at Thomas & Mercer acquired Her Name Is Knight and another untitled book by Angoe in a six-figure preempt for publication in fall 2021.

Ink Factory and Eskridge are repped by WME. Angoe is repped by UTA and Melissa Edwards at Stonesong, who brokered the publishing deal.